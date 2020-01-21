Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after buying an additional 2,109,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,945,000 after buying an additional 129,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,454.26.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,481.01. The company had a trading volume of 956,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,686. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,480.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,373.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,257.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

