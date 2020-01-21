Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Icon worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.69. 99,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,764. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $176.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.99.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

