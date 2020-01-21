Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.65 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,882,000 after buying an additional 364,736 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,466,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,497,000 after buying an additional 248,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 151,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,765. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

