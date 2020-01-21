Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 84.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $153.50. 1,574,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,003. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.65 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

