Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,547 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

NYSE ROP traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $377.33. 172,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,404. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $273.13 and a 12 month high of $385.51. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

