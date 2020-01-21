Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 5,458 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 678,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,309. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.