Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 485,416 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $232.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.80. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $174.53 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura dropped their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

