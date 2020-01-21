Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,546,000. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 249,294 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 131,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. 4,306,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

