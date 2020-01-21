Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 289,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.86. 4,728,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.