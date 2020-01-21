Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,044 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Black Hills worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,274. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $82.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

