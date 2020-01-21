Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,311 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,667 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Dover by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 23,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Dover by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Dover stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. 18,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,989. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $120.04.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

