Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,735 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,530,000 after purchasing an additional 248,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 86,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

