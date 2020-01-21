Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 6,025 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

GIS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

