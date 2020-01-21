Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,456. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

