Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $163.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,153. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $163.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

