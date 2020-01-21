Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ITT worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. ValuEngine lowered ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,535. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

