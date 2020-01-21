Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

