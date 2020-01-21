Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Buckingham Research

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $33.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

FAST opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 93,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 209,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 61,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

