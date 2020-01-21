Feathercoin (FTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,379.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $5,379.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 265,103,960 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, QBTC, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.