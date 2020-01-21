Fetch.ai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Coinall, Hotbit and BiKi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.05422451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128606 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,342,006 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BiKi, Binance, MXC, BitAsset, Coinall, WazirX, BitMax, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, Korbit, Dcoin, KuCoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

