FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.82). FibroGen posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 269.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

FGEN traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 711,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,588. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $229,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,632,226. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 3,168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 405,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 306,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

