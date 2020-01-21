Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 157.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

