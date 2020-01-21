Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lowered by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,646 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 4.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $56,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,343. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

