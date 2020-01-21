Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Boosted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 9.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 2.01% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 588,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,523 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 308,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 282,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 150,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.