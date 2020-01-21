Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of F traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 125,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.63.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.