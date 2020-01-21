First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.