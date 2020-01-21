First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,709 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $26,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,995,000 after acquiring an additional 380,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,335,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,256 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,139,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 79,156 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,150. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

