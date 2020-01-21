FirstBlood Hits Market Cap of $5.78 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $6,164.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Livecoin, Liqui and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

