Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lowered by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 5.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $63,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

