Footballcoin (XFC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Footballcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates and Coindeal. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $7,524.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Footballcoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footballcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

