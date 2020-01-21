Force Protocol (FOR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.05588561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127789 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001320 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (FOR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

