FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.