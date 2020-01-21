FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Stock analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on FormFactor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 22,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,669.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.