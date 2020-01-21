Fortuna (FOTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,088.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $311,926.00 and $7,088.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDAX, TOPBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

