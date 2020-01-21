Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.90 ($65.00).

Shares of FRA:FRE traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €49.36 ($57.39). 867,853 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is €49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.36. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

