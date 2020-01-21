Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,194,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -508.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

