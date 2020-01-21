Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and DragonEX. Friendz has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $53,254.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,346,407 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, DragonEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.