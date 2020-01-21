FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226.78 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00026790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $226.78 million and $5.38 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.05495586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 347,803,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,931,108 tokens.

FTX Token's official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

