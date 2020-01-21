Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.0578

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Function X has a market cap of $8.90 million and $598,519.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,050,685 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

