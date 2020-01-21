FUTURAX 1-Day Volume Tops $29,508.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a market cap of $4,669.00 and $29,508.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 147.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00040932 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00329666 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011482 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002223 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

