FY2019 EPS Estimates for True North Commercial Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TNT)

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of True North Commercial in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$25.67 million during the quarter.

True North Commercial has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

