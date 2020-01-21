FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a report issued on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.17.

CAS stock opened at C$11.93 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

