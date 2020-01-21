FY2021 EPS Estimates for Choice Properties REIT Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.55). The business had revenue of C$340.52 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

