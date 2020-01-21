Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 226,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.90.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

