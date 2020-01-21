GAMB Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $489,517.00 and $152,224.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.05517233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011409 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

