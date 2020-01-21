GameCredits Reaches One Day Volume of $27,429.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.52 million and $27,429.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24 and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00660333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007644 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Crex24, Coinrail and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

