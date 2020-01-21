Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 4,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

