Garlicoin (GRLC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $23,463.00 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,749,550 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

