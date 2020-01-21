Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 116.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Gartner by 114.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $317,540.00. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $161.17 on Tuesday. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

