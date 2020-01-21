Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,558,000 after buying an additional 152,611 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,747,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 544,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 8,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,039. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

